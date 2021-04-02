FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ARVN stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

