FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cambridge Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

