Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Earnings History for Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

