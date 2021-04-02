Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Issues Earnings Results

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on FURY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

