Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.22 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

