Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.22 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Earnings History for Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

