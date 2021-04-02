Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $11.58 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.58 million and $1.33 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

