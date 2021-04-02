Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.