Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $331.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

