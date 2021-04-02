Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CHIH opened at $28.44 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.