Fulcrum Equity Management Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.71 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

