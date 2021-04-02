Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

DLR traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

