Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.30. 993,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,505. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

