Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $221.45 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

