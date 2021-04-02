Front Row Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB remained flat at $$25.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

