Front Row Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 958,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.