Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,920.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 42,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

