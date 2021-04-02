Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

FRHLF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

