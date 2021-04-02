Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $863.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the third quarter worth $6,184,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth $6,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

