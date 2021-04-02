Fountain Price Tops $0.0109 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $968,758.50 and $7,679.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,456.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00649029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

