Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 1,009,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Dawson James boosted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

