Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.