Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Sells A$16,120,000.00 in Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider John (Andrew) Forrest sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.15 ($14.39), for a total transaction of A$16,120,000.00 ($11,514,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.