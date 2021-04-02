Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,677,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $331.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $207.18 and a 1 year high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

