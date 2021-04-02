Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,634 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

