Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 5,922 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.97 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day moving average of $309.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

