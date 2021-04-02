Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

