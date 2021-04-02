Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 13,357 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.