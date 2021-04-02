Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.52 and a one year high of $269.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

