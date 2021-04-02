FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE GS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,049. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

