Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.