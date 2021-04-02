Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,315,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

