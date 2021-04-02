Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

