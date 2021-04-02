Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 49.7% in March

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $113,887,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 549,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

