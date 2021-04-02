FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $738,402.35 and $1,794.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.00635242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

