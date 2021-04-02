Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE:DFP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 39,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.