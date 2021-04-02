Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 39,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

