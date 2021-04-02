Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $0.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.78. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

