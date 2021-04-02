First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 614,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,228. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

