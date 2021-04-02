First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.86. 257,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.