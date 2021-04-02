First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FEI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 235,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,773. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 172,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 189,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

