First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 237,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,481,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 900,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

