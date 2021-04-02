First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $916.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 608,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,506. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

