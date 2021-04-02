First National Bank of Omaha Sells 639 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $132.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $137.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

