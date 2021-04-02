First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,004 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG opened at $152.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $153.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

