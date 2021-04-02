First National Bank of Omaha Has $846,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

