First National Bank of Omaha Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Granite Construction by 1,151.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Granite Construction by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.96 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

