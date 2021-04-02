First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.63 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

