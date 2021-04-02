First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $7,866,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.40 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

