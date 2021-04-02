First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to $19.50 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of AG stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 59.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

