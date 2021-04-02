First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to $19.50 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
AG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.
Shares of AG stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 59.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
