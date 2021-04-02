First Interstate BancSystem’s (FIBK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their neutral rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

