First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of First Financial worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

